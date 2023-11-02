12,470 Shares in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SJW Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,112,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in SJW Group by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SJW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

SJW Group Price Performance

SJW stock opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.59. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.90.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.93 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.95%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

