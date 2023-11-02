38,028 Shares in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TWNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Consumer Edge cut Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.28%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

