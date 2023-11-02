5,037 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,032,000 after acquiring an additional 237,419 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 538,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $827,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG stock opened at $68.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average is $68.98.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.