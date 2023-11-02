70,951 Shares in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Ready Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 141,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $966,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $9.51 on Thursday. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Ready Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.14%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,866.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

