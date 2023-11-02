Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on ADUS. TheStreet lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $80.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $114.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.42.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.56 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $469,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,047.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $469,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,047.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $70,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,890 shares of company stock valued at $927,017. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

