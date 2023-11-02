Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $128.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMD. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.72.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5,399.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.79. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.5% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 88,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,772 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 337,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,691,000 after buying an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

