Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Raymond James

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.72.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 9.7 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,399.30, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.79. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728,172 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.