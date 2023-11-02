Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Frances Arnold Sells 250 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Thursday, September 28th, Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $31,404.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $126.45 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.