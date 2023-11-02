Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Frances Arnold Sells 250 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 28th, Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $31,404.00.
- On Wednesday, August 30th, Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80.
Alphabet Price Performance
NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $126.45 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.91.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
