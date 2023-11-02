Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 697.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 25.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.



