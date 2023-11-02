Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Ameren by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameren by 0.9% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $76.84 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.93. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

