Andra Rush Purchases 1,130 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) Director Andra Rush bought 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $876,230.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE:TEX opened at $46.85 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Terex

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 440.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

