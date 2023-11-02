ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of ASML by 100.0% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $608.27 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $437.12 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $610.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $661.38. The stock has a market cap of $240.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 26.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

