Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Assurant worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 1,526.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 453.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $529,063.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,764.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,700 shares of company stock worth $1,535,113 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.20.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $166.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.21 and its 200-day moving average is $134.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $167.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 43.55%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

