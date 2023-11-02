Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Atkore were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

Shares of ATKR opened at $129.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.89. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.93 and a 52-week high of $164.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $919.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.74 EPS. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

