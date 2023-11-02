Autumn Glory Partners LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.7% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $9,327,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 65.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after acquiring an additional 40,975 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 88,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 296,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 108,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.71 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $357.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.67.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

