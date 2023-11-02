Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $9.32 Million Investment in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 244,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,316,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.26% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $402,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $14,200,384.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $87,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $402,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,200,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,020 shares of company stock worth $2,833,760. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

CYTK stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.