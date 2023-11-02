Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,045,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,627,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.51% of Medical Properties Trust worth $83,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -857.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

