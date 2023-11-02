Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $86.35 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,103,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575,770 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.13% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $86,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,255,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.86 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $21.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

