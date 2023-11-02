Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $86.75 Million Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440,115 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 29,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Performance Food Group worth $86,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,998 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,326 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFGC opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $49.73 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 0.69%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $118,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,183.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $353,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

