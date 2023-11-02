Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $88.44 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.68% of EPAM Systems worth $88,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $216.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $385.96.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.