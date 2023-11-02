Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $96.66 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,706,296 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 197,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of Citizens Financial Group worth $96,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 24,503 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.1 %

CFG opened at $23.17 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

