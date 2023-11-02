Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,928 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,928 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.86% of AGCO worth $84,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock opened at $117.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.19.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 7.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.