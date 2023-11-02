Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 111,517 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 159.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,517 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KEY. Wolfe Research raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.26.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.7 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

