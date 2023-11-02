Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 2,371 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMS stock opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.05. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $65.72. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

