Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 59,425 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 355.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,425 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,678,000 after purchasing an additional 863,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,716,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,503,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,627,000 after buying an additional 169,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,885,000 after buying an additional 196,978 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.68.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 863.25% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

