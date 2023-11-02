Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 8,339 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,883,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,626,000 after purchasing an additional 107,131 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 26.0% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 58,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 174.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 39,204 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 25.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CF opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

