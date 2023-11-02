Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of Clorox by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $115.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.33. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.21 and its 200 day moving average is $151.40.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

