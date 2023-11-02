Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 1,465 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $109.92 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $128.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.99 and a 200-day moving average of $116.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

