Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 1,473 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,039,000 after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $1,220,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

SBAC opened at $207.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.08 and a 200 day moving average of $223.68. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $312.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.12.

Get Our Latest Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.