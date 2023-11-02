Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 7,672 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.80%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.