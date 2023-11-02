Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,511 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 35,723 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $73,608,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,642,000 after acquiring an additional 463,390 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409,637 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 550,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,365,000 after acquiring an additional 397,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $159.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FANG. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.95.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,237,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $768,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,642 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

