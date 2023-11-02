Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $316.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $257.28 and a one year high of $399.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.30.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

