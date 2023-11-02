Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.54 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.09.

NYSE:MAA opened at $117.58 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.27 and its 200 day moving average is $144.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 111.78%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

