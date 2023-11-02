Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.54 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA
Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:MAA opened at $117.58 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.27 and its 200 day moving average is $144.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.82.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 111.78%.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mid-America Apartment Communities
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.