Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.90 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

