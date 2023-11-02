Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $456.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $467.30 and a 200-day moving average of $488.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $328.20 and a 52 week high of $595.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.17.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $896,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $896,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $12,989,445 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

