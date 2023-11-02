Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $380,823,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 254.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,822,000 after buying an additional 797,073 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,084,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,397,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,197,000 after acquiring an additional 533,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,160,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,779,000 after acquiring an additional 474,396 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.3 %

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $103.23 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

