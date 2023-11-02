Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,437,631,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $29,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Weyerhaeuser

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.