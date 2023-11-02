Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Airbnb by 101.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $119.47 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.87 and a 200-day moving average of $127.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $299,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,066,715.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $299,566.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,213 shares in the company, valued at $14,066,715.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 648,623 shares of company stock worth $87,937,880 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

