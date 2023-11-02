Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rollins by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,056,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ROL stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROL. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

