Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 5,957.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 818.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $89.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $112.75.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

