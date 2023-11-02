Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 3,804 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 375.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,149,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 497.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 308,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,045,000 after acquiring an additional 257,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,781,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,953,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.98. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $84.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

