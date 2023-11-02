Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

