Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $409.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.31 and a fifty-two week high of $492.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $441.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.12.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.27 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

