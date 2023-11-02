Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,695 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,069 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,726.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,431 shares of company stock worth $4,927,751. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.52.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $142.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 97.84 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.19 and a 52-week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

