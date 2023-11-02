Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 3,541 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $89.89 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average is $93.41. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

