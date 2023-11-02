Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 502 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. CL King started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $260.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.14. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $215.55 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

