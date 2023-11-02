Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 52,764 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,764 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,280,000 after acquiring an additional 618,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,639,000 after purchasing an additional 550,867 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 108.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 679,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,794,000 after purchasing an additional 354,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $165.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.40 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $732,142.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,187,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,460 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

