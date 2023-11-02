Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 828 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Omnicom Group by 100,409.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,955,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,044 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 372.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,990,000 after acquiring an additional 953,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 81.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,111,000 after acquiring an additional 683,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.24. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

