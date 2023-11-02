Barclays PLC Has $48.31 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 153,345 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of Darden Restaurants worth $48,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $145.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.90 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.