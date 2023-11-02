Barclays PLC Has $49.70 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 251,365 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.28% of Best Buy worth $49,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.4% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $65.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.07 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.